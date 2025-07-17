Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Koderma: Fatal Truck Accident Claims Three Lives

Three individuals lost their lives after a truck lost control and hit them in Koderma, Jharkhand. The accident also left one person seriously injured. The truck, en route to Bihar, veered into a ditch, injuring the driver as well. Authorities continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koderma | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Koderma district, Jharkhand, three people lost their lives when a speeding truck careened off course, striking them. The fatal accident occurred near Bandarchuan under the jurisdiction of the Koderma police station, according to police statements.

The truck, headed to Bihar, hit four individuals, including two people riding a motorcycle. Vikas Kumar, the Koderma police station in-charge, confirmed the unfortunate loss of three lives while indicating that another individual sustained severe injuries.

Following the collision, the truck plunged into a roadside ditch, resulting in injuries to the driver. The authorities are currently investigating the accident to determine the cause and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

