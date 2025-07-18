Reliance Retail Acquires Kelvinator to Dominate India's Premium Appliance Market
Reliance Retail announced its acquisition of Kelvinator, a renowned consumer durables brand, to bolster its presence in India's premium home appliances sector. Although financial specifics remain undisclosed, this move aims to enhance Reliance's market influence through Kelvinator's innovative legacy and substantial distribution network.
Reliance Retail has made a strategic acquisition of the renowned consumer durables brand, Kelvinator, in an effort to strengthen its position in India's burgeoning premium home appliances sector.
While the financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, the acquisition is a significant leap towards amplifying Reliance's influence in the fast-growing consumer durables industry.
The integration of Kelvinator's legacy of innovation with Reliance's extensive retail network promises to deliver high-quality, globally-acclaimed products to Indian households, thereby ensuring enriched consumer experiences and accelerated market growth.
