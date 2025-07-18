Left Menu

The PERIDONA: Redefining Ultra-Luxury Living in Greater Noida

CRC Group unveils The PERIDONA, an ultra-luxury residential project at Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida. With a budget of IND 1500 Cr, it promises globally benchmarked standards in architecture and design. Supported by world-class consultants, the project aims to transform luxury living in the NCR region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:57 IST
CRC Group Announces the Unveiling of Uber Ultra-Luxury Experiential Residential Landmark, CRC The PERIDONA. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CRC Group, one of North India's premier real estate players, has announced the launch of its latest ultra-luxury residential project, The PERIDONA, within the Jaypee Greens Golf Course in Greater Noida. The development, presented at a high-profile event in Dubai, will feature expansive, state-of-the-art apartments spanning a total built-up area of 3.1 million square feet and costing IND 1500 Cr, excluding land costs. The project marks CRC's strategic expansion into the ultra-premium market.

The PERIDONA brings together an illustrious team of architecture and design experts, including Dubai's Killa Design, New York's Rockwell Group, renowned Gensler Architects, and SWA Group, specialists in sustainable landscapes. According to Kunal Bhalla, Founder & CEO of CRC Group, the project aims to set a new benchmark in India's luxury condominium market with an emphasis on sustainable, high-quality living, enriched by eco-sensitive designs and a plethora of unique amenities.

Salil Kumar, Director of Marketing & Business Management at CRC Group, highlighted the project's commitment to global standards and legacy creation for investors. Situated just a 20-minute drive from the upcoming Noida International Airport, The PERIDONA benefits from excellent connectivity and is expected to offer promising investment returns. Construction is anticipated to begin next month, with a vision to establish new standards in luxury real estate in the region.

