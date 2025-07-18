Detective Guru Joins Forces with 'Nikita Roy' for a Thrilling Cinematic Experience

In an exciting development, New Delhi-based private investigation firm Detective Guru has announced its partnership as the official investigation brand with the upcoming crime-detective film 'Nikita Roy'. The movie features a stellar cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar, promising a gripping narrative.

'Nikita Roy' centers around a skeptical author-investigator who is drawn into a case that challenges her logical beliefs, leading viewers on a thrilling journey of truth and deception. Detective Guru, a well-established name in both private and corporate investigations for over 25 years, is launching a co-branded campaign featuring Sonakshi Sinha, emphasizing how appearances can be deceiving and truth often obscured.

Rahul Rai Gupta, Managing Director of Detective Guru, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the growing popularity of crime investigation thrillers and the increased awareness of real-world crimes they foster. Nickky Bhagnani, Co-Producer at NVB Films, highlighted the authentic and impactful nature of their collaboration with Detective Guru, which fits seamlessly with the film's realistic crime-solving narrative. The agency's expertise in investigations, ranging from matrimonial checks to cyber-crimes, promises to enrich the cinematic portrayal of detective work.

(With inputs from agencies.)