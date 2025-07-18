Left Menu

From Jabalpur to Dubai: The Satish Sanpal Success Story

Satish Sanpal started his journey with just ₹50,000 in Jabalpur, India. Despite limited formal education, he moved to Dubai, launching ANAX Holding. By seizing opportunities, especially during the Covid pandemic, he expanded into real estate and other ventures, aiming to be among the world's top billionaires by 2034.

Satish Sanpal
Satish Sanpal's journey began humbly, with just ₹50,000 lent to him by his mother in Jabalpur, India. At the age of 15, he opened a small grocery store that soon failed but taught him invaluable lessons about resilience and business. The experience proved formative, fostering a lifelong entrepreneurial spirit.

Despite not continuing formal education beyond the 8th grade, Sanpal harbored big dreams. He relocated to Dubai 11 years ago without any business setup but soon realized the city's potential for growth. Initially connecting clients with stock market brokers, he steadily built experience and confidence to venture into multiple business sectors.

In 2018, Sanpal founded ANAX Holding, comprising ANAX Developments, ANAX Hospitality, and ANAX Capital. The firm is poised for further expansion, propelled by Sanpal's strategic risk-taking, particularly during the Covid pandemic when he acquired properties at significantly undervalued prices, resulting in tremendous gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

