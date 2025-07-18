MOTDA Strikes Over Highway Woes in Mizoram

The Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) has declared a cessation of operations starting Saturday, protesting the deteriorated state of the national highway that connects Mizoram with Assam.

MOTDA conveyed in a Friday statement that the Sairang-Kawnpui section of the highway is in such poor condition that it jeopardizes the safety of oil tankers. Consequently, they vowed to suspend operations from July 19 until essential repairs are completed, apologizing in advance for the resulting public inconvenience.

NH-306, vital for Mizoram's supply chain, links Aizawl with Silchar. Recently, the worst-hit Sairang-Kawnpui segment was transferred to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which began repair work on July 10 amid challenges like heavy traffic and rain.

