MOTDA Strikes Over Highway Woes in Mizoram

The Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association has announced a strike due to the poor condition of NH-306, the key highway linking Mizoram to Assam. Safety concerns have driven drivers to halt operations until repairs are made, despite inconvenience to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) has declared a cessation of operations starting Saturday, protesting the deteriorated state of the national highway that connects Mizoram with Assam.

MOTDA conveyed in a Friday statement that the Sairang-Kawnpui section of the highway is in such poor condition that it jeopardizes the safety of oil tankers. Consequently, they vowed to suspend operations from July 19 until essential repairs are completed, apologizing in advance for the resulting public inconvenience.

NH-306, vital for Mizoram's supply chain, links Aizawl with Silchar. Recently, the worst-hit Sairang-Kawnpui segment was transferred to the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), which began repair work on July 10 amid challenges like heavy traffic and rain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

