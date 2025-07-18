German Bond Yields Rise Amid Fiscal Expansion Focus
German bond yields demonstrate a consistent rise amid expanding fiscal plans, echoing similar trends in the eurozone and U.S. treasury markets. The short-dated yields stabilize while long-dated ones increase due to expansionary fiscal policies, with potential future shifts in European Central Bank interest rates anticipated.
The German bond yield curve is set for its fourth consecutive week of steepening as investor attention shifts to expansive fiscal strategies. Long-term yields are on the rise while short-term ones remain steady, mirroring movements in the eurozone government bond markets and U.S. Treasuries grappling with Federal Reserve independence concerns and potential inflation due to tariffs.
Two-year German government bond yields, which respond more to European Central Bank (ECB) policy rate expectations, edged up by one basis point on Friday, maintaining June levels of 1.85%. Germany's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose by two basis points to 2.69%, increased from approximately 2.48% in early June.
Economists predict the ECB will hold rates stable in its upcoming meeting, possibly cutting rates in September when economic impacts of tariffs and trade talks become clearer. Despite a 90% market expectation for a 25 basis points ECB rate cut by December, the geopolitical landscape, including U.S.-Europe tariff negotiations, remains a critical factor for future fiscal policy directions.

