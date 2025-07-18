Left Menu

German Bond Yields Rise Amid Fiscal Expansion Focus

German bond yields demonstrate a consistent rise amid expanding fiscal plans, echoing similar trends in the eurozone and U.S. treasury markets. The short-dated yields stabilize while long-dated ones increase due to expansionary fiscal policies, with potential future shifts in European Central Bank interest rates anticipated.

Updated: 18-07-2025 20:35 IST
The German bond yield curve is set for its fourth consecutive week of steepening as investor attention shifts to expansive fiscal strategies. Long-term yields are on the rise while short-term ones remain steady, mirroring movements in the eurozone government bond markets and U.S. Treasuries grappling with Federal Reserve independence concerns and potential inflation due to tariffs.

Two-year German government bond yields, which respond more to European Central Bank (ECB) policy rate expectations, edged up by one basis point on Friday, maintaining June levels of 1.85%. Germany's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose by two basis points to 2.69%, increased from approximately 2.48% in early June.

Economists predict the ECB will hold rates stable in its upcoming meeting, possibly cutting rates in September when economic impacts of tariffs and trade talks become clearer. Despite a 90% market expectation for a 25 basis points ECB rate cut by December, the geopolitical landscape, including U.S.-Europe tariff negotiations, remains a critical factor for future fiscal policy directions.

