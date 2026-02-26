Left Menu

Europe's Balancing Act: Trade Winds Between China and the Eurozone

Chinese trade ambitions face challenges due to the undervalued yuan. Friedrich Merz's visit to Beijing highlights Europe's concerns about exchange rates and trade equity. With China's trade surplus increasing, there are calls for yuan appreciation. Europe must navigate its relationship with China and the U.S. as global economic tensions rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:32 IST
Europe's Balancing Act: Trade Winds Between China and the Eurozone
Amid growing trade tensions, China's effort to shift its trade focus toward Europe is hitting a snag, with the yuan's value compared to the euro coming under scrutiny. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Beijing underscores the European demand for a fairer exchange rate, an issue that remains contentious.

The stagnant value of the yuan against the euro, despite its gains against the U.S. dollar, highlights a critical point of negotiation. Europe's freezing of a trade deal with the U.S. added political complexity to EU's position. The yuan's undervaluation is viewed as distorting trade relations, leading the European leaders to push for its appreciation.

As China grapples with internal economic issues, including deflation and demographic challenges, its reliance on exports remains high. Europe's balancing act between the U.S. and China continues, with the undervaluation of the yuan a key point in future trade talks. The geopolitical landscape remains crucial as both superpowers vie for influence.

