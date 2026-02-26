Europe's Balancing Act: Trade Winds Between China and the Eurozone

Amid growing trade tensions, China's effort to shift its trade focus toward Europe is hitting a snag, with the yuan's value compared to the euro coming under scrutiny. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to Beijing underscores the European demand for a fairer exchange rate, an issue that remains contentious.

The stagnant value of the yuan against the euro, despite its gains against the U.S. dollar, highlights a critical point of negotiation. Europe's freezing of a trade deal with the U.S. added political complexity to EU's position. The yuan's undervaluation is viewed as distorting trade relations, leading the European leaders to push for its appreciation.

As China grapples with internal economic issues, including deflation and demographic challenges, its reliance on exports remains high. Europe's balancing act between the U.S. and China continues, with the undervaluation of the yuan a key point in future trade talks. The geopolitical landscape remains crucial as both superpowers vie for influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)