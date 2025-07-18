Netflix's Mixed Bag: Currency Fluctuations Overshadow Streaming Success

Netflix shares fell over 4% on Friday, as investors grappled with a revenue outlook influenced more by a weaker dollar than by surging demand for its content.

While Netflix has seen its stock nearly double over the past year, boosted by popular shows like 'Squid Game,' executives noted that much of the revenue projection increase was due to currency fluctuations.

This shift in focus from subscriber numbers to revenue metrics, and questions about the sustainability of FX benefits, have introduced a new layer of investor anxiety.

(With inputs from agencies.)