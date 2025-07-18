Left Menu

Wall Street's Tumultuous Week: Netflix Slumps, Fed Speculations, and Cryptocurrency Surge

The week on Wall Street was turbulent, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq facing challenges due to Netflix's drop and mixed economic signals. Speculation about Fed Chair Powell's position added to the uncertainty. The second-quarter earnings season began positively, with strong performances from cryptocurrency stocks.

Wall Street ended a turbulent week with mixed performances from major indices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw little movement as Netflix and economic uncertainties weighed on investors' minds.

Netflix's drop, despite its 'Squid Game' success, illustrated the volatile nature of the markets. Meanwhile, American Express and Charles Schwab showcased robust earnings, buoyed by strong consumer spending.

Speculation surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's potential ouster, although denied by President Trump, and looming trade policies contributed to market apprehension. Cryptocurrency stocks rallied, boosted by regulatory developments. As earnings season commenced, early results showed a positive trend, offering a potential catalyst for future market movements.

