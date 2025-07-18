Wall Street's Tumultuous Week: Netflix Slumps, Fed Speculations, and Cryptocurrency Surge

Wall Street ended a turbulent week with mixed performances from major indices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw little movement as Netflix and economic uncertainties weighed on investors' minds.

Netflix's drop, despite its 'Squid Game' success, illustrated the volatile nature of the markets. Meanwhile, American Express and Charles Schwab showcased robust earnings, buoyed by strong consumer spending.

Speculation surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's potential ouster, although denied by President Trump, and looming trade policies contributed to market apprehension. Cryptocurrency stocks rallied, boosted by regulatory developments. As earnings season commenced, early results showed a positive trend, offering a potential catalyst for future market movements.

