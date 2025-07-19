Bihar: The Hub of High-Tech Amrit Bharat Trains

In a significant boost to travel infrastructure in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated four new non-AC Amrit Bharat trains on Friday. With these additions, the poll-bound state now serves as the originating point for five high-tech trains aimed at economically weaker sections.

Before this inauguration, Bihar had two of these trains, with the latest surpassing previous models by incorporating advanced passenger amenities such as enhanced comfort and superior safety technology. The trains promise to provide a smart, safe, and comfortable journey for passengers.

The Railway Ministry plans to manufacture 100 more Amrit Bharat rakes, with features like mobile charging ports, radium illuminated flooring, and safety measures such as semi-automatic couplers and EP-assisted brake systems, bringing non-AC travel to a new standard.

(With inputs from agencies.)