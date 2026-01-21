Left Menu

Diplomatic Discussions in Davos: A Presidential Convergence

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki following his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also had discussions planned with leaders from Switzerland, Egypt, and NATO, with a meeting scheduled with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy for Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:03 IST
Diplomatic Discussions in Davos: A Presidential Convergence
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in pivotal diplomatic discussions with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Davos this week, underscoring the international importance of the World Economic Forum.

These meetings, announced by the White House, are part of a series of high-level talks Trump is conducting with global leaders during his visit.

Trump's extensive agenda includes further discussions with the leaders of Switzerland, Egypt, and NATO, with an anticipated meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy scheduled for Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

Global Market Rebound: Trump’s Greenland Deal Framework Eases Investor Fears

 Global
2
Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

Wall Street Soars on Greenland Framework and Tariff Victory

 Global
3
MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

MSD and CEPI Join Forces to Enhance Ebola Vaccine

 Global
4
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026