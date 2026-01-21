Diplomatic Discussions in Davos: A Presidential Convergence
U.S. President Donald Trump met with Polish President Karol Nawrocki following his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also had discussions planned with leaders from Switzerland, Egypt, and NATO, with a meeting scheduled with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy for Thursday.
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in pivotal diplomatic discussions with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Davos this week, underscoring the international importance of the World Economic Forum.
These meetings, announced by the White House, are part of a series of high-level talks Trump is conducting with global leaders during his visit.
Trump's extensive agenda includes further discussions with the leaders of Switzerland, Egypt, and NATO, with an anticipated meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy scheduled for Thursday.
