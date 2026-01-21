Odisha's Agricultural Boom: Majhi's Vision for Farmer Prosperity

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi proclaimed a substantial rise in farmers' income in the state under his administration. This announcement came during his address at the inauguration of 'Matsya Pranee Samavesh Odisha' held at Janata Maidan.

Majhi criticized the long-standing Biju Janata Dal government for leaving farmers struggling with inadequate incomes. He highlighted past figures that placed Odisha second-last for farmers' income in the nation, with monthly earnings averaging just Rs 5,112.

Outlined were significant financial interventions under the present Bharatiya Janata Party's governance, including subsidies and schemes designed to elevate the average farmer family's annual income to Rs 61,000. The state aims for self-reliance in fish and poultry production, striving to become a leader in fish production nationally.

