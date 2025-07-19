Mrs World International 2025: An Unforgettable Celebration of Grace and Empowerment

Gurgaon, Haryana - In a dazzling display of elegance and empowerment, the grand finale of Mrs World International 2025 Season 3 took center stage at Leela Ambience Mall in Gurgaon. The event, celebrating 11 years of Glamour Gurgaon, underscored the transformative journeys of women across various professional and personal spheres.

The finale brought together over 100 accomplished women, ranging from doctors and entrepreneurs to teachers and homemakers, each representing a powerful narrative of courage and reinvention. The evening was inaugurated with vibrant performances, seamlessly weaving tradition with modernity, under the creative direction of Show Director Shie Lobo.

The crowning of Mrs World International 2025 winners was an emotional crescendo, as Ankita Menon, Nazia Khan, and Saloni Malhotra took home top honors. Esteemed judges from the fashion and entertainment sectors selected these remarkable women, symbolizing a broader movement that empowers women to redefine their stories and aspirations.