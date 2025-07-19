Left Menu

Oriental Hotels Ltd Achieves Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Oriental Hotels Ltd, a subsidiary of The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, posted a profit of Rs 8.71 crore in the April-June 2025 quarter, up from Rs 3.64 crore a year ago. This growth was driven by asset renovations and strong demand, resulting in a revenue of Rs 107 crore.

Oriental Hotels Ltd, associated with The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, announced a substantial increase in profits for the April-June quarter of the 2025 financial year, reporting a standalone profit of Rs 8.71 crore.

The Chennai-based company made a profit of Rs 3.64 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. For the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2025, their net profit reached Rs 44.52 crore.

Managing Director and CEO, Pramod Ranjan, credited the strong Q1 FY26 performance to significant asset upgrades and continuing demand trends, with revenues hitting Rs 107 crore. The reported EBITDA was Rs 25.4 crore and PAT at Rs 8.7 crore, underlining a positive financial trajectory.

