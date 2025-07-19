Railway Minister Unveils Ambitious Expansion for Telangana Railways

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday underscored Telangana, especially Hyderabad, as a focal point for Indian Railways' future planning. Speaking at a media briefing, he unveiled ambitious rail infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the region's connectivity and capacity. The minister highlighted plans to increase the railway capacity from 600 to 1,200 trains daily in the Hyderabad area.

Vaishnaw mentioned that Secunderabad station is undergoing massive redevelopment. Additionally, Indian Railways is exploring a hub configuration model to enhance connectivity efficiency across the north, south, east, and west corridors. This model aims to position multiple stations as key nodes, streamlining operations and boosting rail network efficiency.

The Regional Ring Road in Telangana was hailed as a potential game changer. In a meeting with the Chief Minister, Vaishnaw proposed integrating train connectivity within the road's 30-meter corridor, facilitating seamless access and supporting industrial expansion with inland container depots. The minister also lauded IIT Hyderabad's advancements in semiconductor innovation, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision to empower students in strategic technological sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)