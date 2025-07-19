Left Menu

Railway Minister Unveils Ambitious Expansion for Telangana Railways

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed extensive plans for expanding railway infrastructure in Telangana, emphasizing Hyderabad as a central focus. Projects include doubling train capacity and introducing a new hub-based model. Collaborations with the Regional Ring Road and IIT Hyderabad's semiconductor advances also featured prominently in his address.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday underscored Telangana, especially Hyderabad, as a focal point for Indian Railways' future planning. Speaking at a media briefing, he unveiled ambitious rail infrastructure projects aimed at transforming the region's connectivity and capacity. The minister highlighted plans to increase the railway capacity from 600 to 1,200 trains daily in the Hyderabad area.

Vaishnaw mentioned that Secunderabad station is undergoing massive redevelopment. Additionally, Indian Railways is exploring a hub configuration model to enhance connectivity efficiency across the north, south, east, and west corridors. This model aims to position multiple stations as key nodes, streamlining operations and boosting rail network efficiency.

The Regional Ring Road in Telangana was hailed as a potential game changer. In a meeting with the Chief Minister, Vaishnaw proposed integrating train connectivity within the road's 30-meter corridor, facilitating seamless access and supporting industrial expansion with inland container depots. The minister also lauded IIT Hyderabad's advancements in semiconductor innovation, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision to empower students in strategic technological sectors.

