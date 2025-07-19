Left Menu

Delhi Metro Cracks Down: Over 2,300 Penalised for Violating Women-Only Coaches

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, more than 2,300 male passengers faced penalties for entering women-only coaches on the Delhi Metro. Enforcement is under the Delhi Metro Railway Operation and Maintenance Act, with heightened awareness efforts and CISF coordination to maintain compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:33 IST
Delhi Metro Cracks Down: Over 2,300 Penalised for Violating Women-Only Coaches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stringent measure against violations, over 2,300 male passengers were penalised for entering women-only coaches during the 2024-25 fiscal year, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official reported.

The infractions, addressed under the Delhi Metro Railway Operation and Maintenance Act, saw a peak in May with 443 cases. Offenders typically face a Rs 250 fine, though some are released with a warning if unable to pay immediately.

Collaborating with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, DMRC is actively pursuing awareness measures such as onboard announcements and digital campaigns to curb this issue, ensuring a safer metro experience for female travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025