Delhi Metro Cracks Down: Over 2,300 Penalised for Violating Women-Only Coaches
During the 2024-25 fiscal year, more than 2,300 male passengers faced penalties for entering women-only coaches on the Delhi Metro. Enforcement is under the Delhi Metro Railway Operation and Maintenance Act, with heightened awareness efforts and CISF coordination to maintain compliance.
In a stringent measure against violations, over 2,300 male passengers were penalised for entering women-only coaches during the 2024-25 fiscal year, a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official reported.
The infractions, addressed under the Delhi Metro Railway Operation and Maintenance Act, saw a peak in May with 443 cases. Offenders typically face a Rs 250 fine, though some are released with a warning if unable to pay immediately.
Collaborating with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, DMRC is actively pursuing awareness measures such as onboard announcements and digital campaigns to curb this issue, ensuring a safer metro experience for female travelers.
