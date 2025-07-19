India Cements Reports Loss, Plans Growth with UltraTech Synergy

India Cements Ltd (ICL), under the Aditya Birla Group, disclosed a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore for the first quarter ending June 2025. This marks a shift from the net profit of Rs 58.47 crore reported a year earlier, as per a recent BSE filing.

ICL's operations revenue slightly fell to Rs 1,024.74 crore compared to Rs 1,026.76 crore in the previous fiscal's same quarter. Total expenses dropped by 12.43%, amounting to Rs 1,042.19 crore in Q1 of FY26, while total income was reported at Rs 1,033.85 crore.

Following UltraTech's acquisition of a promoter's stake in December 2024, ICL has become a subsidiary, aligning strategies with its parent company. The firm plans a capital expenditure program aimed at efficiency improvements, renewable power growth, and safety. Optimism remains high as the company forecasts growth from government infrastructure spending and housing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)