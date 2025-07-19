Left Menu

India Cements Reports Loss, Plans Growth with UltraTech Synergy

India Cements Ltd, now a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement following an acquisition, reported a net loss of Rs 132.90 crore for Q1 2025, despite efforts to reduce expenses and refinance debt. The company plans to invest in capital expenditure for efficiency and is optimistic about future growth through synergies and increased infrastructure demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 17:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India Cements Ltd (ICL), under the Aditya Birla Group, disclosed a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore for the first quarter ending June 2025. This marks a shift from the net profit of Rs 58.47 crore reported a year earlier, as per a recent BSE filing.

ICL's operations revenue slightly fell to Rs 1,024.74 crore compared to Rs 1,026.76 crore in the previous fiscal's same quarter. Total expenses dropped by 12.43%, amounting to Rs 1,042.19 crore in Q1 of FY26, while total income was reported at Rs 1,033.85 crore.

Following UltraTech's acquisition of a promoter's stake in December 2024, ICL has become a subsidiary, aligning strategies with its parent company. The firm plans a capital expenditure program aimed at efficiency improvements, renewable power growth, and safety. Optimism remains high as the company forecasts growth from government infrastructure spending and housing demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

