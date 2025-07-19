Tragedy Strikes in Halong Bay as Tourist Boat Capsizes
A tragic accident occurred in Vietnam's Halong Bay as a tourist boat with 53 people aboard capsized, resulting in three fatalities. Rescue operations, led by local border guards, have managed to save 12 individuals, while efforts continue to locate others. Authorities have not released details about the victims' nationalities.
In a tragic incident, a tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized in the picturesque Halong Bay, Vietnam, resulting in the deaths of three individuals on Saturday, according to state media reports.
Rescue teams have been able to locate and save 12 survivors, while three bodies have been recovered, according to the People's Army Newspaper, which cited information from local border guards.
Authorities are continuing their search and rescue operations, as further details about the tourists and their nationalities remain undisclosed.
