Tragedy Strikes in Halong Bay as Tourist Boat Capsizes

In a tragic incident, a tourist boat carrying 53 people capsized in the picturesque Halong Bay, Vietnam, resulting in the deaths of three individuals on Saturday, according to state media reports.

Rescue teams have been able to locate and save 12 survivors, while three bodies have been recovered, according to the People's Army Newspaper, which cited information from local border guards.

Authorities are continuing their search and rescue operations, as further details about the tourists and their nationalities remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)