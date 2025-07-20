Left Menu

U.S. and Mexico at Odds Over Air Travel Policies

The U.S. threatens action against Mexico due to newly imposed flight restrictions affecting American airlines. The measures dispute slots cut for flights and cargo relocation in Mexico City, citing a bilateral agreement violation. Delta's joint venture with Aeromexico faces potential repercussions if concerns are not addressed.

Updated: 20-07-2025 00:58 IST
The Trump administration is poised to confront Mexico over newly implemented air travel restrictions, targeting flight slots and cargo operation relocations that impact U.S. carriers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that failure to rectify these issues could lead to denial of Mexican flight requests between the two countries.

Mexico, a top travel spot for U.S. airlines, might face further disruption if the Department of Transportation revokes Delta Air Lines' antitrust immunity in its collaboration with Aeromexico. Delta argues that this could harm consumers and cross-border competition.

The DOT accuses Mexico of violating a bilateral air agreement. In response, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended relocating operations to the newly built Felipe Angeles International Airport due to overcrowding at Mexico City's main airport. The situation is critical, with the U.S. outlining stringent measures for Mexican airlines operating in America.

