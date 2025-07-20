U.S. and Mexico at Odds Over Air Travel Policies

The Trump administration is poised to confront Mexico over newly implemented air travel restrictions, targeting flight slots and cargo operation relocations that impact U.S. carriers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that failure to rectify these issues could lead to denial of Mexican flight requests between the two countries.

Mexico, a top travel spot for U.S. airlines, might face further disruption if the Department of Transportation revokes Delta Air Lines' antitrust immunity in its collaboration with Aeromexico. Delta argues that this could harm consumers and cross-border competition.

The DOT accuses Mexico of violating a bilateral air agreement. In response, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended relocating operations to the newly built Felipe Angeles International Airport due to overcrowding at Mexico City's main airport. The situation is critical, with the U.S. outlining stringent measures for Mexican airlines operating in America.

(With inputs from agencies.)