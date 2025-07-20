Rotor Blade Strikes: Helicopter Crash Mystery Deepens

The tragic helicopter crash in Uttarakhand that claimed six lives in May has sparked a detailed investigation after initial findings revealed a collision with an overhead fibre cable.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) disclosed that the helicopter's main rotor blade hit the cable minutes after takeoff, subsequently causing it to crash into a hillside. The aircraft, a 17-year-old Bell 407, had been in the air for just 24 minutes.

As international bodies join the investigation, authorities aim to uncover the root causes of this unfortunate incident. The crash site, near Gangnani in Uttarkashi, marks a significant backdrop in this unfolding aviation mystery.

(With inputs from agencies.)