Left Menu

CEAT Eyes Double-Digit Growth Fueled by Rural Market Demand

CEAT Ltd anticipates maintaining double-digit growth this fiscal, driven by the domestic replacement segment, particularly in rural markets. The company is cautious about direct supplies to automakers due to muted demand and monitors U.S. tariff dynamics, addressing challenges through adaptive strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 11:05 IST
CEAT Eyes Double-Digit Growth Fueled by Rural Market Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tyre manufacturer CEAT Ltd aims for sustained double-digit growth this fiscal year, primarily driven by the domestic replacement market, especially in rural areas, according to MD & CEO Arnab Banerjee. The company remains cautious on direct supplies to automakers due to subdued demand.

The U.S. market, although not currently significant for CEAT, holds growth potential. Banerjee stated that the company is observing the evolving U.S. tariff landscape before strategizing its expansion plans in the region. Despite the geopolitical uncertainty affecting the European market, CEAT has strong order visibility for Q2.

The rural two-wheeler replacement segment is expected to flourish owing to favorable monsoon conditions. Despite sluggish OEM growth in two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, CEAT anticipates gains from increasing adoption of larger tires in passenger cars and maintained demand for commercial vehicle tires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

Air Defense Foils Drone Attack on Moscow

 Russia
2
Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

Tragedy on Wheels: A Global Look at Vehicle-Ramming Incidents

 Global
3
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025