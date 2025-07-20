Honda's Bold Vision: Capturing the Indian Two-Wheeler Market by 2030

Japanese auto giant Honda has set its sights on capturing a substantial 30% share of the Indian two-wheeler market by 2030, according to a senior company official. The strategy aligns with Honda's broader global goal of achieving half of its two-wheeler sales worldwide in the coming years.

Speaking to press agency PTI, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) President Tsutsumu Otani highlighted the significant growth potential among female consumers, who currently comprise just a tenth of India's total market. Otani also emphasized a future transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles, identifying infrastructure and electricity supply as immediate hurdles.

While Honda already commands a commanding presence in the ASEAN region with an 80% share, its Indian arm, HMSI, currently holds a 27% stake. The company is also gearing up to launch a dedicated electric vehicle plant by 2028 and plans to introduce 30 electric models globally to boost sales.