IndiGo Expands Horizons: Hindon Airport's New Wings

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu inaugurated new flight routes from Ghaziabad's Hindon Airport, marking IndiGo as the second carrier, following Air India Express. The move enhances connectivity in the NCR with nine Indian cities. Hindon's growth is part of India's expanding civil aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:06 IST
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced the launch of new flight routes from Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad. IndiGo now joins Air India Express as the second airline to operate from this airport, which saw its first commercial operations merely four months ago.

IndiGo will connect Hindon Airport to nine major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Minister Naidu highlighted this expansion as both a testament to the UDAN scheme's success and the ambitions of the common Indian, serving as a model for future developments.

The minister noted substantial growth in India's aviation sector over the past decade, with a significant increase in fleet size and passenger number. He emphasized the importance of expanding connectivity in tier II and III cities during the upcoming decade, with Hindon Airport serving as a blueprint for regional aviation growth.

With new flights from both Hindon and Indira Gandhi International Airports, the National Capital Region's connectivity is poised for enhanced efficiency. The Hindon Airport, developed in 2019 under the UDAN scheme with significant investment, continues to thrive with passenger numbers soaring since its inception.

As part of the Union Budget 2025-26, further support is projected for the rapidly expanding domestic aviation sector. The minister revealed plans for a revised UDAN scheme aiming to connect 120 new destinations, anticipating four crore passengers in the next decade, further emphasizing India's aim to become a global aviation hub by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

