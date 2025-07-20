Left Menu

Typhoon Wipha Disrupts Hong Kong: Flights Grounded, Chaos Unfolds

Typhoon Wipha wreaked havoc in Hong Kong, causing widespread disruption with its powerful winds and heavy rains. It skirting the city led to a downgrading of the typhoon signal but still caused flight cancellations, hospital treatments, and infrastructural damage. Authorities warn of continued weather dangers.

20-07-2025
On Sunday, Hong Kong was battered by Typhoon Wipha, which skirted southwards with winds surpassing 167 kph (103 mph). The storm caused significant disruptions, including the cancellation of 400 flights and major public transport suspensions. The force of the typhoon also led to the felling of hundreds of trees and damage to construction sites.

By 4 p.m. on Sunday, the city's weather authorities reduced the typhoon signal from 10 to 8 after it was at its maximum for nearly seven hours. During this period, over 110 mm (4 inches) of rain fell, primarily targeting the northern areas adjacent to the mainland. The observatory cautioned of more severe weather ahead.

The Hong Kong government reported 26 people received treatment in public hospitals, while 253 took refuge in shelters following the tumultuous conditions. Notably, in North Point, near the harbor, scaffolding from a residential building was torn down onto the road. As Wipha continues its westward journey, expectations are for it to make landfall later on Sunday between Zhuhai and Zhanjiang in Guangdong province. In Macau, the typhoon signal was similarly downgraded, yet authorities warned of potential flooding risks in its inner harbor.

