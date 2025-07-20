Left Menu

India's Booming Export Markets: Electronics, Apparel, and Seafood Surge

India's electronics, ready-made garments, and marine exports have seen substantial growth in early 2025, with the US, UAE, and China emerging as top destinations. The electronics sector grew by 47%, while RMG rose 10.03%. Growth is driven by skilled manufacturing, product diversification, and adherence to quality standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:15 IST
India's Booming Export Markets: Electronics, Apparel, and Seafood Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's export sectors are witnessing remarkable growth, as electronics, ready-made garments (RMG), and marine products recorded significant increases in the first quarter of 2025. The electronics exports surged by 47% to reach USD 12.41 billion, establishing the US, UAE, and China as the top markets, according to commerce ministry data.

The burgeoning growth showcases India's integration into the global electronics supply chain, with the US accounting for a substantial 60.17% share. Similarly, RMG exports bolstered by skilled manufacturing and quality compliance, grew 10.03% to USD 4.19 billion, cementing the US as the leading destination with a 34.11% share.

Marine exports too saw a rise, growing by 19.45% as robust demand from key importers like the US and China sustained momentum. The strategic diversification and improved logistics have played a crucial role in maintaining India's competitive position across these high-value markets, reaffirming its status as a critical trade partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025