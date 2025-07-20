India's Booming Export Markets: Electronics, Apparel, and Seafood Surge

India's export sectors are witnessing remarkable growth, as electronics, ready-made garments (RMG), and marine products recorded significant increases in the first quarter of 2025. The electronics exports surged by 47% to reach USD 12.41 billion, establishing the US, UAE, and China as the top markets, according to commerce ministry data.

The burgeoning growth showcases India's integration into the global electronics supply chain, with the US accounting for a substantial 60.17% share. Similarly, RMG exports bolstered by skilled manufacturing and quality compliance, grew 10.03% to USD 4.19 billion, cementing the US as the leading destination with a 34.11% share.

Marine exports too saw a rise, growing by 19.45% as robust demand from key importers like the US and China sustained momentum. The strategic diversification and improved logistics have played a crucial role in maintaining India's competitive position across these high-value markets, reaffirming its status as a critical trade partner.

