Left Menu

Transforming Puri: Railway Revamp and Regional Connectivity

Minister of State for Railways V Somanna inspected the Puri railway station's redevelopment, which focuses on modernizing infrastructure and enhancing passenger amenities. The initiative is part of a larger project redeveloping 59 stations across Odisha, offering improved facilities and better connectivity via new train introductions like the Vande Bharat Express.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puri | Updated: 20-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 16:32 IST
Transforming Puri: Railway Revamp and Regional Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, conducted an inspection of the redevelopment efforts at Puri railway station in Odisha. The project forms part of a broader strategy to modernize railway infrastructure throughout the region.

This inspection coincided with a personal visit to the historic 12th-century Jagannath temple. Highlighting the extensive growth in railway infrastructure, Somanna noted advancements in new line construction, track doubling, and improved passenger amenities over the past decade – developments that have far exceeded previous achievements.

The redevelopment of 59 stations in Odisha, with an investment of Rs 2,379 crore, includes the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity among major cities in the state. Puri station's upgrades promise world-class facilities, improved access, and a better travel experience for pilgrims, tourists, and locals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025