Transforming Puri: Railway Revamp and Regional Connectivity
Minister of State for Railways V Somanna inspected the Puri railway station's redevelopment, which focuses on modernizing infrastructure and enhancing passenger amenities. The initiative is part of a larger project redeveloping 59 stations across Odisha, offering improved facilities and better connectivity via new train introductions like the Vande Bharat Express.
- Country:
- India
Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, conducted an inspection of the redevelopment efforts at Puri railway station in Odisha. The project forms part of a broader strategy to modernize railway infrastructure throughout the region.
This inspection coincided with a personal visit to the historic 12th-century Jagannath temple. Highlighting the extensive growth in railway infrastructure, Somanna noted advancements in new line construction, track doubling, and improved passenger amenities over the past decade – developments that have far exceeded previous achievements.
The redevelopment of 59 stations in Odisha, with an investment of Rs 2,379 crore, includes the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity among major cities in the state. Puri station's upgrades promise world-class facilities, improved access, and a better travel experience for pilgrims, tourists, and locals alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Bio Commissions Mattru-Senehun Bridge to Boost Rural Connectivity
Pragati Maidan Tunnel: A Pathway to Connectivity
India's Strategic Waterway Links: Boosting Northeast and ASEAN Connectivity
Kaladan Project to Revolutionize Indo-Myanmar Connectivity by 2027
Puravankara Limited Expands Footprint with Major Chembur Redevelopment