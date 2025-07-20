Transforming Puri: Railway Revamp and Regional Connectivity

Minister of State for Railways, V Somanna, conducted an inspection of the redevelopment efforts at Puri railway station in Odisha. The project forms part of a broader strategy to modernize railway infrastructure throughout the region.

This inspection coincided with a personal visit to the historic 12th-century Jagannath temple. Highlighting the extensive growth in railway infrastructure, Somanna noted advancements in new line construction, track doubling, and improved passenger amenities over the past decade – developments that have far exceeded previous achievements.

The redevelopment of 59 stations in Odisha, with an investment of Rs 2,379 crore, includes the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, enhancing connectivity among major cities in the state. Puri station's upgrades promise world-class facilities, improved access, and a better travel experience for pilgrims, tourists, and locals alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)