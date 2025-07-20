Kalpataru Ltd Soars with 41% Surge in Pre-Sales: A Real Estate Success Story

Kalpataru Ltd, an influential name in the real estate sector, has achieved a remarkable 41% increase in pre-sales, amounting to Rs 4,531 crore for the fiscal year 2025, driven by heightened demand for residential properties.

The Mumbai-based firm, now publicly traded, reported a turnaround from a previous loss, posting a net profit of Rs 21.62 crore. It undertook significant growth through new projects and strategic redevelopment agreements, resulting in a total saleable area of 6.5 million square feet.

Moreover, Kalpataru Ltd improved its financial position by lowering its net debt by Rs 673 crore. The firm raised Rs 1,590 crore via an IPO, effectively using Rs 1,192.5 crore for debt repayment, further solidifying its robust presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)