Heroic Rescue at Sea: Over 560 Evacuated from Ferry Inferno in Indonesia

A passenger ferry, KM Barcelona 5, caught fire at sea near North Sulawesi, Indonesia, prompting a large-scale rescue operation. Over 560 passengers were saved, while three lost their lives. The incident highlights frequent safety discrepancies and the ongoing challenges of maritime travel in the Indonesian archipelago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manado | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a dramatic rescue operation off the coast of Indonesia, over 560 passengers were evacuated after a fire broke out on the KM Barcelona 5 ferry. The blaze occurred on a Sunday, as the vessel was en route to Manado, the capital of North Sulawesi province, from Melonguane port.

First Adm Franky Pasuna Sihombing, chief of the Manado navy base, detailed the extensive rescue efforts involving a coast guard ship, multiple rescue vessels, and local fishermen. Despite the initial panic captured on social media, where passengers were seen fleeing the burning boat, the operation managed to save hundreds, though tragically, three lives were lost.

Safety issues have long plagued Indonesia's maritime travel system, which serves its vast archipelago of over 17,000 islands. Discrepancies between passenger manifests and actual numbers aboard exacerbate these risks, complicating rescue operations and highlighting the need for improved safety regulations.

