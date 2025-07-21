Missteps and Mayhem: Unraveling Jeju Air's Catastrophic Crash

The investigation into Jeju Air's December plane crash shows pilots inadvertently shut the less-damaged engine after a bird strike, contributing to the fatal accident, sources close to the probe revealed. This critical misstep came into focus amid increasing scrutiny and mounting tensions surrounding the tragic event.

Evidence, including cockpit voice recordings and engine data, points to a miscalculation made during the emergency procedure, leading to the devastating crash at Muan Airport. Families of victims have voiced strong objections, arguing that the report attributes blame to pilots without considering other contributing factors.

The Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board is under pressure to deliver unbiased results. While Jeju Air cooperates with the inquiry, there's concern about potential scapegoating of pilots. The crash has sparked debate on pilot decisions and structural issues at the airport, amplifying calls for comprehensive analysis.

