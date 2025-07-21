Left Menu

IPM India Earns Global Recognition for Equal Pay Excellence

IPM India, a part of Philip Morris International, has been globally certified by the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation for its commitment to workplace equality, marking its third recognition since 2019. This certification underscores its ongoing dedication to equal pay and growth opportunities for all employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:41 IST
IPM India, the Indian affiliate of Philip Morris International, has achieved global recognition for its dedication to workplace equality. The EQUAL-SALARY Foundation has certified the company for providing equal pay and opportunities, acknowledging IPM India's long-standing commitment to a fair workplace culture since 2019.

The certification highlights IPM India's rigorous, transparent policies that promote fairness and empower employees to grow and succeed. This achievement positions the company among the top organizations globally ensuring equal remuneration regardless of gender, contributing to an innovative and transformative workplace environment.

Navaneel Kar, Managing Director of IPM India, applauded the recognition as a reflection of their dedication to diversity and equity. Kingshuk Das, Director of People & Culture, emphasized the importance of building talent and offering equal opportunities. The certification, valid for three years, reinforces IPM India's role in fostering trust and respect in the business community.

