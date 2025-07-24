India-UK Trade Deal: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

Business leaders and industry experts have expressed optimism about the Free Trade Agreement signed between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. This agreement is seen as a game-changer in the trade relations between the two countries, set to significantly cut tariff lines and regulatory hurdles.

Keir Starmer has hailed the agreement as a 'major win' for British companies, anticipating a surge in the flow of goods and services. Analysis from the UK's Department for Business and Trade suggests that India will reduce its tariff lines by over 90%, potentially boosting exports to India by nearly 60%.

Industry voices like Rahul Kale from Vibrant Foods and Shivalkar Paramanandam from QDT Analytics are particularly excited about the benefits the FTA brings, highlighting its potential to ensure smoother trade and easier regulatory compliance, especially in the agrifood and alcohol sectors.

