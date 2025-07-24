MakeMyTrip Ventures into Global Experiences Platform

MakeMyTrip, a leading online travel services company, has expanded into the global experiences market with a newly launched booking platform. The platform gives Indian travelers access to over 200,000 bookable experiences across 1,100 cities in 130 countries.

The initiative aims to streamline the discovery and booking of international activities, responding to the challenges Indian tourists face with fragmented information and planning tools. The platform offers a one-stop solution for booking city walks, cultural tours, theme parks, and adventure sports globally.

According to Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, this expansion intends to make the travel experience as seamless as booking flights and hotels. Users can access various experiences in their local currency, thanks to partnerships with top global providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)