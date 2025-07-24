Left Menu

UK and India Chart a New Course with Vision 2035 and Sweeping Trade Agreement

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers for talks that included the signing of a significant free trade agreement. This agreement, set to benefit 99% of Indian exports and ease British exportation of goods, symbolizes strengthened UK-India ties, culminating in the 'UK-India Vision 2035'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-07-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 15:20 IST
UK and India Chart a New Course with Vision 2035 and Sweeping Trade Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a high-profile meeting at Chequers, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss and formalize bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing UK-India ties.

Central to their agenda was the signing of an ambitious free trade agreement that promises to facilitate smoother trade relations by benefiting 99% of Indian exports through tariffs reduction and simplifying British exports of goods to India.

The leaders also unveiled the 'UK-India Vision 2035', a strategic framework designed to elevate the partnership between the two nations in various sectors, marking a new chapter in their diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Smooth Kanwar Yatra with Facilities and Vigilance

 India
2
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
3
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
4
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025