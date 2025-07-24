UK and India Chart a New Course with Vision 2035 and Sweeping Trade Agreement

In a high-profile meeting at Chequers, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss and formalize bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing UK-India ties.

Central to their agenda was the signing of an ambitious free trade agreement that promises to facilitate smoother trade relations by benefiting 99% of Indian exports through tariffs reduction and simplifying British exports of goods to India.

The leaders also unveiled the 'UK-India Vision 2035', a strategic framework designed to elevate the partnership between the two nations in various sectors, marking a new chapter in their diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)