Left Menu

Syria and Saudi Arabia Ink Billions in Investment to Revive Economy Amid Sectarian Tensions

Syria and Saudi Arabia have forged 47 investment agreements worth over USD 6 billion to rebuild Syria's economy. These agreements, signed at the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum, cover multiple sectors, promising to generate significant jobs. Meanwhile, sectarian violence in Syria highlights ongoing political challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:48 IST
Syria and Saudi Arabia Ink Billions in Investment to Revive Economy Amid Sectarian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Syria and Saudi Arabia have embarked on a significant economic partnership, announcing 47 investment agreements valued at over USD 6 billion. This ambitious initiative aims to rejuvenate Syria's economy, heavily impacted by years of civil conflict.

Signed during the Syrian-Saudi Investment Forum in Damascus, these agreements span various sectors, from real estate to telecommunications and finance. Projects in the pipeline include new housing, reconstruction efforts for war-damaged areas, and development in tourism and entertainment, alongside the construction of new cement factories.

However, this economic boost comes amid a renewed wave of sectarian violence in Syria, particularly affecting the southern province of Sweida. The clashes, which began on July 13, have resulted in significant casualties and displacement, posing serious challenges to the interim Syrian government supported by Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

Tragedy in the Sky: Aging Soviet-Era Plane Crashes in Remote Russia

 Global
2
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Rate Hikes Hurt Corporate Productivity More Than Cuts Help in Emerging Markets

Can Carbon Border Taxes Curb Emissions? A Global Assessment of the EU’s CBAM Impact

Global Lead Crisis: WHO Calls for Urgent Action to Eliminate a Toxic Health Threat

Brazil’s Green Fiscal Fix: How Smart Policies Can Cut Emissions and Stabilize Debt

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025