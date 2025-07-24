India Introduces New Regulation to Transform Vegetable Oil Industry
India is set to launch the 2025 VOPPA Regulation Order to revamp the vegetable oil industry. The new order aims to enhance production monitoring and import regulations, with a focus on transparency through digital tools. It seeks to improve compliance, market dynamics, and self-sufficiency while effectively managing global price fluctuations.
The Indian government is poised to unveil the 2025 Vegetable Oil Products, Production and Availability (VOPPA) Regulation Order next week, marking a significant shift towards modernizing the vegetable oil sector. According to Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, the new order will replace the outdated 2011 regulations, emphasizing the use of advanced digital tools for robust monitoring of edible oil imports, production, stocks, and sales.
Chopra highlighted the importance of the new framework at the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) Global Roundtable, asserting that it will enable real-time tracking of production, pricing, and availability. This will be crucial for industry stakeholders, as it improves compliance and market monitoring. Furthermore, the government aims to mitigate global market fluctuations by implementing calibrated customs duty reductions on crude edible oils to ensure fair prices across the supply chain.
The Indian government is also prioritizing self-sufficiency in domestic oilseeds and edible oil production. Despite low yields of major oilseeds like soybean, sunflower, and mustard compared to global averages, Chopra emphasized the need for substantial investment in research and development, infrastructure, and modern agricultural practices. Initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana are launched to support this goal. Additionally, industry experts such as Kevin Roepke from the US Soybean Export Council suggested potential for increased soybean oil exports to India.
