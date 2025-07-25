Dollar Dips Amid Global Interest Rate Speculations
The dollar index is set for its biggest weekly drop in a month due to tariff talks and anticipation of central bank meetings. The U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are expected to hold rates steady, but political factors and comments from leaders like Donald Trump could influence future moves.
The dollar index faced its sharpest weekly decline in a month, influenced by ongoing tariff negotiations and forthcoming central bank meetings. Investors faced this volatile market environment on Friday as they speculated on future economic policies.
Politics have played a key role, especially in the United States where President Donald Trump has pressured the Federal Reserve for rate cuts, igniting tension with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Despite hints of discord, Trump assured he does not plan to fire Powell, helping the dollar rebound modestly against the euro.
In Japan, recent political developments complicate the Bank of Japan's policy strategy, while the yen sees modest gains due to economic conditions. Meanwhile, the euro experiences minimal increases, supported by optimistic European Central Bank forecasts, contrasting with Britain's economic struggles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
