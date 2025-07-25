Dollar Dips Amid Global Interest Rate Speculations

The dollar index faced its sharpest weekly decline in a month, influenced by ongoing tariff negotiations and forthcoming central bank meetings. Investors faced this volatile market environment on Friday as they speculated on future economic policies.

Politics have played a key role, especially in the United States where President Donald Trump has pressured the Federal Reserve for rate cuts, igniting tension with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Despite hints of discord, Trump assured he does not plan to fire Powell, helping the dollar rebound modestly against the euro.

In Japan, recent political developments complicate the Bank of Japan's policy strategy, while the yen sees modest gains due to economic conditions. Meanwhile, the euro experiences minimal increases, supported by optimistic European Central Bank forecasts, contrasting with Britain's economic struggles.

