Shree Refrigerations Declares IPO to Boost Defense Ventures

In a significant financial move, Shree Refrigerations Limited has revealed its plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to bolster its defense-related operations. The distinguished manufacturer of advanced refrigeration and HVAC systems has scheduled the IPO to open on July 25, 2025, concluding on July 29, 2025, with shares to be listed on the BSE SME.

Founded in 2006, the company has firmly positioned itself as a valued partner in India's defense sector, providing specialized HVAC systems for naval platforms. Its comprehensive product range includes Radar Cooling Systems and custom-built Electrical Control Panels. The IPO will include a Fresh Issue of 75,61,000 shares and an Offer for Sale of 18,25,000 shares, aiming to raise ₹1,17,32,50,000 with shares priced at ₹119 - ₹125 each, requiring a minimum application of 1,000 shares.

The proceeds from the Fresh Issue will address the company's working capital needs and support its expansion, facilitating enhanced service to critical defense infrastructure projects. Led by Promoter and Chairman Mr. Ravalnath Gopinath Shende, the firm is poised to deepen its commitment to supply indigenous, high-performance solutions. Narnolia Financial Services Ltd is managing the issue as the Book Running Lead Manager.

