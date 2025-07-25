India-UK Free Trade Agreement Fuels Market Surge

Shares in leather, pharmaceutical, and textile companies experienced a significant surge on Friday following the signing of a landmark free trade agreement between India and the UK.

This pivotal deal, finalized just days before the US intends to impose elevated tariffs, aims to double the current USD 56 billion trade volume between the world's fifth and sixth largest economies by 2030.

Market analysts highlight that this first comprehensive trade initiative with a major developed country positions India as a strong advocate of free trade, opening up extensive opportunities for sectors like textiles, leather, and pharmaceuticals.

(With inputs from agencies.)