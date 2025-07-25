RPF Rescues 11 Minors in One Day Across Eastern Railway

In a concerted effort to protect vulnerable minors, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued 11 children from various stations under Eastern Railway's jurisdiction in a single day, according to an official statement on Friday.

The operation included rescuing three children, comprising two girls and a boy, from Tinpahar railway station in Jharkhand. Through 'Operation Nanhe Farishte', the RPF strives to assist children in distress found within railway precincts.

The rescued minors, aged between 11 and 16, were located at stations including Pakur, Dankuni, Sealdah, Tinpahar, Kolkata, and Jasidih. Efforts such as these focus on preventing child trafficking and addressing runaway cases, ensuring the young ones' safety by placing them under appropriate authorities for further care and rehabilitation.