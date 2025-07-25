Left Menu

Brexit Triumph or Trade Compromise? The India-UK Free Trade Agreement Unveiled

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement, celebrated by British media, seeks to increase bilateral trade by $34 billion annually. The agreement reduces tariffs and aims to double trade by 2030. However, the automotive sector shows muted enthusiasm, and the labor provisions stir concern over migration impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:17 IST
Brexit Triumph or Trade Compromise? The India-UK Free Trade Agreement Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The newly-signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement is making headlines across British media, hailed as a significant post-Brexit accomplishment. The deal, signed in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, is projected to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually, with a target to double trade by 2030.

Media outlets underscore its strategic importance as Britain sought new trade avenues post-EU membership. However, British carmakers expressed skepticism about the agreement, citing dissatisfaction with the phased tariff reductions that will not reach full effect until 2031, thus limiting immediate benefits for the automotive industry.

Amid optimistic projections, the agreement's labor provisions, such as the Double Contributions Convention allowing Indian workers in the UK to pay into Indian social security, have raised concerns over potential migration impacts. Although it aims to facilitate skilled worker exchange, this element remains contentious as the UK navigates its post-Brexit economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025