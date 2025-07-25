Brexit Triumph or Trade Compromise? The India-UK Free Trade Agreement Unveiled

The newly-signed India-UK Free Trade Agreement is making headlines across British media, hailed as a significant post-Brexit accomplishment. The deal, signed in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, is projected to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually, with a target to double trade by 2030.

Media outlets underscore its strategic importance as Britain sought new trade avenues post-EU membership. However, British carmakers expressed skepticism about the agreement, citing dissatisfaction with the phased tariff reductions that will not reach full effect until 2031, thus limiting immediate benefits for the automotive industry.

Amid optimistic projections, the agreement's labor provisions, such as the Double Contributions Convention allowing Indian workers in the UK to pay into Indian social security, have raised concerns over potential migration impacts. Although it aims to facilitate skilled worker exchange, this element remains contentious as the UK navigates its post-Brexit economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)