EIB and Banca Ifis Sign €200M Deal to Empower Pharmacies and Women in Italy

In a landmark move to strengthen Italy’s healthcare infrastructure and promote gender equality in business, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and Banca Ifis have signed a €200 million financing agreement to support the development of pharmacies across Italy. The initiative places particular emphasis on female entrepreneurship and enhancing access to primary healthcare services in cohesion regions, underscoring a shared commitment to inclusive economic growth.

The announcement was made jointly by Gelsomina Vigliotti, EIB Vice-President, and Rosalba Benedetto, Vice-President of Banca Ifis, highlighting the synergy between financial institutions and healthcare at the community level.

Boosting Inclusive Growth Through Pharmacies

The agreement, which marks the sixth collaboration between EIB and Banca Ifis since 2019, is the first EIB credit line dedicated exclusively to the Italian pharmacy sector. With this new partnership, the two institutions have now contributed over €800 million in financing to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) over the last five years.

“This agreement marks a further step towards a more inclusive, dynamic and sustainable economy,” said EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti. “Backing small and medium companies strengthens a country’s business environment and becomes even more of a strategic imperative when access to finance means new opportunities for female entrepreneurs.”

The new funding will be managed by Banca Credifarma, a subsidiary of Banca Ifis specialized in pharmacy sector financing. Under the agreement, the EIB will provide €100 million, divided into two €50 million contracts, at favorable interest rates. Banca Ifis will match this amount, bringing the total investment to €200 million.

A Strong Focus on Female Entrepreneurs and Regional Equity

One of the most innovative aspects of this financing deal is its gender-responsive and regionally inclusive structure. At least 30% of the funding — over €60 million — will be directed to pharmacies led or owned by women, including:

Pharmacies with at least 51% female ownership

Pharmacies managed by women

Businesses with inclusive employment policies that exceed the national average for female workforce participation in the pharmacy sector

Furthermore, the agreement includes a strong focus on cohesion regions, which are areas with below-average per capita income. By channeling investment to these regions, the initiative aims to enhance territorial equity, reduce disparities in access to healthcare, and promote local economic resilience.

“Pharmacies we are backing provide access to local primary care services and are a vital focal point for communities,” said Rosalba Benedetto. “This agreement reinforces our journey with the EIB, an institution that puts environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues at the heart of its mission.”

A Sustainable and Socially Impactful Partnership

This agreement also aligns with both organizations’ broader missions around sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

The EIB, often dubbed the "EU Climate Bank," directs over half of its annual financing to projects supporting climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment. Nearly 50% of EIB financing within the EU is also earmarked for cohesion regions, advancing social and territorial equity.

Over the past five years alone, the EIB Group has invested more than €58 billion in projects in Italy, all of which comply with the Paris Climate Agreement. The EIB strictly avoids fossil fuel financing and is on track to deliver €1 trillion in sustainable investment by 2030 under its Climate Bank Roadmap.

On the other side, Banca Ifis has built a reputation as a challenger bank in the Italian financial landscape. With over 2,000 employees and a focus on specialty finance for the real economy, Banca Ifis offers a range of services tailored to SMEs, non-performing loans, and retail savers.

Under the leadership of Chairman Ernesto Fürstenberg Fassio, the bank has launched several socially impactful initiatives, including the Kaleidos social impact lab, which uses a proprietary model to measure and promote inclusivity both within and beyond the institution.

Banca Ifis is also advancing its strategic ambitions through acquisitions. In 2025, it completed a successful takeover of illimity Bank, reinforcing its role as a leader in Italy’s specialty finance sector.

Empowering Local Healthcare and Business with Long-Term Vision

This €200 million credit line signals more than financial support — it is a strategic investment in local healthcare delivery, female entrepreneurship, and regional development. Pharmacies often serve as the first point of medical contact for many Italians, especially in rural and underserved areas. Strengthening their capacity and governance is therefore essential for improving public health resilience and economic inclusivity.

Through this collaborative model, EIB and Banca Ifis are showing how finance can serve both growth and equity, simultaneously advancing EU policy goals, national development, and local community well-being.