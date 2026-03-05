Middle Powers Unite: Australia and Canada Forge New Critical Minerals Pact

In a strategic move to diversify global supply chains, Australia and Canada signed new agreements on critical minerals as announced by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This collaboration within the G7 critical minerals alliance is seen as a significant step to reduce dependence on China, which dominates the production and processing of essential minerals used in semiconductors and defense.

Speaking to Australia's parliament, Carney highlighted the importance of the agreement as part of a larger initiative led by Canada to secure global critical minerals production and supply. With a significant combined output of resources like lithium, uranium, and iron ore, both countries stand as major players in the global minerals market.

Additionally, Carney's visit emphasizes the strengthening bilateral relations between Australia and Canada, extending cooperation beyond minerals to areas such as defense, trade, and artificial intelligence. These discussions are framed within the context of changing international dynamics, where Carney advocates for middle powers like Australia and Canada to unite their efforts for greater global impact.

