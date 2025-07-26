Chhattisgarh CM Celebrates India-UK FTA as a Milestone for Local Industries

The India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been hailed by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai as a pivotal moment in India's economic journey. Describing it as a 'new chapter', he emphasized its role in empowering agriculture, bolstering local industries, and creating fresh employment opportunities.

Sai attributed the successful agreement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, noting its alignment with the 'Vocal for Local' initiative—a drive to make local industries a global force. With 99% of India's exports to the UK now enjoying duty-free status, the FTA is set to directly benefit farmers and small-scale industrialists.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), as it is officially known, promises to unlock trade avenues valued at approximately USD 23 billion. With the deal signed by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his British counterpart, the agreement opens doors for increased bilateral trade, bringing new hope to agrarian states like Chhattisgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)