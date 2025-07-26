Left Menu

India's Swift Response to Potential UK Carbon Tax

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, has vowed a prompt and fitting reaction should the UK enforce a carbon tax affecting Indian exports. This response follows the UK's future plans to introduce a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). India aims to double bilateral trade by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:31 IST
India's Swift Response to Potential UK Carbon Tax
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal declared that India would 'react and retaliate' if the UK enforces a carbon tax detrimental to its exports. Speaking to reporters, Goyal emphasized India's sovereign power, ensuring countermeasures against any harm to domestic interests.

Following the UK's decision to implement the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) from 2027, Goyal reassured his audience that no measure harming India would remain unanswered. This reaction comes on the heels of the comprehensive economic and trade agreement signed in July, intending to double trade by 2030.

Goyal also noted Europe's similar CBAM plans, suggesting that the move might boomerang, hurting the European Union more. The subject was intensely discussed during trade agreement negotiations, spotlighting India's protective stance over its economic interests.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025