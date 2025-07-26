Modi Hails 'Historic' India-UK FTA, Boosts Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled the India-UK Free Trade Agreement as 'historic,' reflecting global trust in India. He inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing a commitment to the region's growth. The initiatives include a new airport terminal, highway development, and strategic railway projects.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin(Tn) | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the India-UK Free Trade Agreement on Saturday, calling it 'historic' and a testament to global confidence in the nation.
During a visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi inaugurated development projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, showcasing the NDA government's dedication to regional growth.
The projects span various sectors, including a new airport terminal, railway expansions, and significant highway developments, reflecting a vision of a developed India and Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Digital security gaps threaten foundations of sustainable economic growth
Navigating India's Path to Prosperity: A Vision for Viksit Bharat
France to Scrutinize Budget with New Economic Growth Forecasts
Suriname's Offshore Oil Boom: A New Dawn for Economic Growth
Uttar Pradesh Economic Growth: From Potential to Tangible Results