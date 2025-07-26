Left Menu

Modi Hails 'Historic' India-UK FTA, Boosts Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi labeled the India-UK Free Trade Agreement as 'historic,' reflecting global trust in India. He inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing a commitment to the region's growth. The initiatives include a new airport terminal, highway development, and strategic railway projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin(Tn) | Updated: 26-07-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 21:53 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the India-UK Free Trade Agreement on Saturday, calling it 'historic' and a testament to global confidence in the nation.

During a visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi inaugurated development projects worth Rs 4,900 crore, showcasing the NDA government's dedication to regional growth.

The projects span various sectors, including a new airport terminal, railway expansions, and significant highway developments, reflecting a vision of a developed India and Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

