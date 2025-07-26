India's Defence Manufacturing Surge: Adani's Bold Vision for Self-Reliance

In a significant stride towards self-reliance, India is steadily establishing itself as a global hub for advanced defence manufacturing, bolstered by the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, emphasized India's transformation into a major player in defence, leveraging next-generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence and cyber warfare.

The Adani Defence facility in Kanpur is already producing small-caliber ammunition, with plans to extend to large-caliber weapons. By December 2025, the facility's production capacity will grow to 300 million rounds annually. Key manufacturing processes are managed by Indian experts, exemplifying the nation's commitment to indigenous manufacturing and self-sufficiency.

Recent advancements highlight India's technological leap, such as AI-integrated weapons capable of identifying targets and engaging autonomously in modern warfare. Adani Defence is also developing missile systems in collaboration with DRDO, including the Ultra-Light Precision Guided Missile and a Naval Missile System. These initiatives align with India's strategic defence goals and bolster its positioning as a formidable global defence partner.

