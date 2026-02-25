Dramatic Arrests at AI Impact Summit in Shimla

In a twist of events, three more Congress workers were arrested in relation to the 'shirtless' protest during the AI Impact Summit, bringing the total arrests to 11. The arrests were executed by the Delhi Police Special Cell in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, where the accused were apprehended in a local hotel.

The arrest operation took a dramatic turn when the Himachal Pradesh Police intercepted Delhi Police teams transporting the detainees. The operation was criticized as the Delhi team allegedly did not inform the local authorities prior to the action, leading to vehicles being stopped in Shimla and Solan districts.

The protest at Bharat Mandapam triggered a heightened security response, with the police filing serious charges such as rioting against the accused. Despite the tense situation, Delhi Police have not commented on the developments. Meanwhile, the actions of state police have been described as a constitutional breach by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

(With inputs from agencies.)