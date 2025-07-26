Left Menu

Historic Boost: India's Landmark FTA with UK Spurs Growth in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the India-UK Free Trade Agreement as a 'historic' trade pact. The FTA eliminates tax on 99% of Indian products, promising growth, particularly in Tamil Nadu. Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu to enhance infrastructure and energy, fostering the state's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin(Tn) | Updated: 26-07-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 22:07 IST
Historic Boost: India's Landmark FTA with UK Spurs Growth in Tamil Nadu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK as historic, noting it as a testament to the world's trust in India. The agreement, he said, is set to significantly benefit Indian sectors, boosting production and economic opportunities in India.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi inaugurated multiple projects valued at Rs 4,900 crore, emphasizing his government's focus on the state's development. The projects span various sectors, including airport, highways, railways, ports, and power infrastructure, aimed at fostering economic growth and job creation in Tamil Nadu.

The FTA with Britain will eliminate taxes on 99% of Indian products sold in the UK. This will increase demand for Indian goods, fostering growth in production, particularly benefiting Tamil Nadu's youth, small businesses, and startups. Prime Minister Modi stressed India's commitment to development with a focus on infrastructure and energy as key drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025