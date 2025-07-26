Historic Boost: India's Landmark FTA with UK Spurs Growth in Tamil Nadu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the India-UK Free Trade Agreement as a 'historic' trade pact. The FTA eliminates tax on 99% of Indian products, promising growth, particularly in Tamil Nadu. Modi inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,900 crore in Tamil Nadu to enhance infrastructure and energy, fostering the state's development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the recently concluded Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK as historic, noting it as a testament to the world's trust in India. The agreement, he said, is set to significantly benefit Indian sectors, boosting production and economic opportunities in India.
During his visit to Tamil Nadu, Modi inaugurated multiple projects valued at Rs 4,900 crore, emphasizing his government's focus on the state's development. The projects span various sectors, including airport, highways, railways, ports, and power infrastructure, aimed at fostering economic growth and job creation in Tamil Nadu.
The FTA with Britain will eliminate taxes on 99% of Indian products sold in the UK. This will increase demand for Indian goods, fostering growth in production, particularly benefiting Tamil Nadu's youth, small businesses, and startups. Prime Minister Modi stressed India's commitment to development with a focus on infrastructure and energy as key drivers.
