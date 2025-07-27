Jeju Air Crash: Investigators Unveil New Findings in South Korea's Deadliest Aviation Disaster
The Jeju Air crash investigation reveals that the plane may have continued flying on a damaged but working engine. The plane belly-landed without landing gear, crashed, and caught fire, killing 179 people. A detailed report, addressing engine damage and pilot actions, is pending but early findings have been contentious.
A recent investigation into the Jeju Air plane crash that occurred in December reveals new insights into the tragic event, which resulted in 179 fatalities. The investigators suggest that the aircraft could have remained airborne on a damaged yet functioning engine, which the pilots mistakenly shut down.
The Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 aircraft executed a belly landing at Muan airport, overshooting the runway and colliding with an embankment, leading to a fiery explosion. As South Korea's deadliest aviation disaster, the crash has raised multiple questions about the pilots' decisions, specifically the shutdown of the less damaged engine.
Reports reveal that both engines endured bird strikes, However, controversy surrounds which factors the blame should rest upon. Families of the victims and aviation experts argue for a balanced investigation considering external contributory factors besides pilot error.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unexpected Engine Snag Forces Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight
IndiGo plane from Delhi to Goa makes emergency landing at Mumbai airport due to engine failure: Source.
Mid-Air Drama: IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Mumbai
Emergency Landing: IndiGo Flight Diverted After Mid-Air Engine Glitch
Mid-Air Drama: IndiGo Flight's Emergency Landing in Mumbai